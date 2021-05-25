24 causalities among Baghdad demonstrators until the moment

Shafaq News / A medical source revealed that a protestor was killed and 23 others were wounded in al-Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

Earlier today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Dhi Qar reported that the demonstrators blocked vital bridges in Nasiriyah.

Our correspondent said that the protestors burned tires to block the bridges in conjunction with the escalation in the capital, Baghdad, between demonstrators and security forces.

Today evening, Baghdad witnessed a serious escalation between the security forces and the demonstrators in al-Tahrir Square, in which a demonstrator was killed, and three others were wounded.

According to Eyewitnesses, law enforcement forces used live bullets to disperse the masses demonstrating in al-Tahrir Square, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.