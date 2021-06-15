Report

226 candidates enlisted in the "Uprooting the Baath" roster

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-15T17:22:22+0000
226 candidates enlisted in the "Uprooting the Baath" roster
Shafaq News/ The Supreme National Commission for Accountability and Justice issued a roster of 226 candidates running for the upcoming parliamentary elections in October later this year.

The Commission barred the candidates whose names are enlisted from participating in the elections, according to an official document obtained by Shafaq News Agency.

The list contained more than 15 candidates from Nineveh, most notably the President of the Mosul University, Qusay al-Ahmadi, the Deputy chief of Nineveh’s Governorate Council, Dildar al-Zebari, the son of the former Iraqi Minister of Defense, Khaled Sultan Hachem, and the head of the Teachers order in Nineveh, Raad Ramadan Al-Jubouri.

