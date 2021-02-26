22 killed in the U.S. airstrike in Syria, SOHR says

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory for human rights has documented a spike in the number of Iranian-backed fighters killed in US airstrikes in the west Euphrates region.

According to SOHR, 22 fighters of Kata'ib Hezbollah and the Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed in the US aerial attacks on their positions and a weapons shipment while crossing from Iraq to Syria, via a military crossing near Al-Qa’em in Al-Bukamal area in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The death toll is expected to rise further as the attack left several others injured, some seriously. There are unconfirmed reports of more casualties.

Damascus condemned Friday US air strikes against Iran-backed factions in eastern Syria, describing them as a negative indication for the policies of the new US administration.

The "cowardly" attack is against international law, Syria's foreign ministry said. It warned that it would lead to an escalation in the region.

The US has carried out an air strike targeting Iran-backed militias in Syria, in the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration.

The Pentagon said the strike destroyed "multiple facilities" and was ordered in response to attacks against US and coalition personnel in Iraq.

The Pentagon said its strike near the Iraqi border in eastern Syria was a "proportionate military response" that was taken "together with diplomatic measures", including consulting coalition partners.

It came after a civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on US targets earlier this month. A US service member and five other contractors were also injured when the rockets hit sites in Irbil, including a US-led coalition base.