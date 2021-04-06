209K lecturers from all Iraqi governorates, except Kurdistan's, will be offered contracts, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Education Committee said today, Tuesday, that 209 thousand unpaid lecturers will be granted contracts in accordance with the decision issued by the Federal Government.

Committee Member, MP Raad al-Maksosi, "each governorate has a specified score of unpaid lecturers per administrative orders, and they have been practicing teaching for years."

He continued, "the government's decision covers only those. Those who work without an administrative order will not be offered contracts."

" 209 thousand unpaid lecturers in all the Iraqi governorates, except Kurdistan Region, will be offered contracts," he added, "the government allocated 900 billion dinars to cover the expenses of the contracts. The lecturer will be offered 250 thousand as a salary."

The Cabinet voted today upon including the unpaid lecturers in decree 315 that grants them similar entitlements and pensions as regularized lecturers.