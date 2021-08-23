2022 budget will be the next Parliament's first task, MP says

Shafaq News/ Member of the Parliamentary Committee for Finance lambasted the Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi cabinet's failure to submit a budget bill for 2022.

"The government has not sent the budget of 2021 to the Parliament," Committee Member, Naji al-Saeedi, told Shafaq News Agency, "formulating and implementing the budget bill may take place after the elections."

"The timing is not favorable for enacting a budget bill. However, the delay has negative repercussions at the level of the country. The dues of contractors and investors may also be delayed."

"It is more likely that the budget will be worked up by the upcoming government and parliament. It is unlikely to pass a bill in the brief window ahead of the elections."

"The incumbent government and parliament will only pass the budget if the elections get postponed."