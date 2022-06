Shafaq News / Source at the Iraqi Civil Defense revealed that about 2000 fire incidents had been recorded in the first half of 2022 in Najaf and al-Muthanna.

The sources told Shafaq News agency that Najaf recorded more than 1000 fire incidents that resulted in four deaths, while 900 incidents were reported in al-Muthanna.

The fire incidents caused more than 10 billion Dinars worth of losses in both governorates.