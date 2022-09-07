2000+ Yazidi people left Iraq in August 2022, report says

Shafaq News / The summit foundation for refugee and displaced affairs (LUTKA) revealed that more than 2000 Yazidi citizens left Iraq in August 2022.

In a report published today, Wednesday, the foundation shared photos of Yazidi refugees, who have been stranded for two weeks at the Greek borders, waiting to enter the Serres refugee camp.

Islamic State overran the Yazidi heartland in northern Iraq in 2014, forcing young women into servitude as "wives" for fighters, massacring thousands of people, and displacing most of the 550,000-strong community. In 2016 an independent U.N. commission of inquiry described it as genocide.