200 publishing houses display their books in a book fair in Najaf
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-20T19:28:35+0000
Shafaq News/ A book fair opened in Najaf today, in which 200 publishing houses from 14 countries participated.
"This exhibition aims to spread awareness and support youth", Mazen Mahbouba, head of the Akado cultural team, told Shafaq News.
Alaa Azabi from Egypt, stressed to Shafaq News Agency, "the need to participate in this exhibition and see the books displayed in it," noting, "the Iraqi people are an educated and conscious people, and Najaf is the capital of Islamic culture."
For his part, a Lebanese participant in the exhibition told Shafaq News Agency, "We are participating for the first time in the exhibition, to stimulate reading and accessing the books displayed in it."