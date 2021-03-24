Report

+20 terrorists killed in the "Alert Lion" operation in Makhmour mountains

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-24T09:48:56+0000
Shafaq News/ More than twenty ISIS terrorists were killed in the joint security operation of the Iraqi Security forces and the Peshmerga forces in Makhmour mountains, Southeast of Mosul, the provincial capital of Nineveh. 

The Counter-Terrorism-Services launched the "Alert Lion" operation on March 9 in Makhmour mountains to pursue ISIS remnants taking shelter in the rugged area. 

The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Commander of the Special Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool, said that the security forces neutralized the terrorist movements by deploying snipers near the caves and the dens located in areas unreachable by military vehicles. 

Rasool added that the Iraqi airforces, the Iraqi army aircraft, and the Coalition airforces conducted 312 airstrikes destroying 120 hideouts.

The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said that twenty-seven confirmed kills were registered among the militants of the terrorist group, while no accurate data about those buried under the rubbles.

