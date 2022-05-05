Report

20+ displaced families return to Sinjar

Date: 2022-05-05T11:36:28+0000
Shafaq News / A local source reported that more than 20 displaced families have returned to their homes in Sinjar, after the clashes that erupted between the Iraqi army and the YBS fighters stopped.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that prominent Yazidi figures will hold a meeting with YBS commanders and the heads of West Nineveh operation Command to address the situation.

Yesterday, the deputy head of the Joint operations command, Abdulamir al-Shamri, announced that the Iraqi forces took full control of Sinjar district.

Al-Shamri told Shafaq News agency on the sidelines of his visit to the district that the Nineveh operations command handled the situation very professionally yesterday.

He added that all roads have been opened in Sinjar, and the forces took full control of the northern part of the district where the clashes took place.

The Iraqi army's operations aim to achieve security in the district, and pave the way for the reconstruction of the district, al-Shamri pointed out.

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces regained it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces invaded the region due to the tension between Erbil and Baghdad against the independence referendum held in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The PKK reject repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave its territory, which gets subjected to Turkish attacks that impede the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.

