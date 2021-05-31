20 arrested in Basra for various charges, local official says

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Basra arrested twenty persons wanted for various charges, the Basra Operations Command said today, Monday.

Lieutenant General Ali al-Majedi said in a statement earlier today, "today's operations resulted in arresting 13 persons wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to several criminal charges," he noted, "Security forces seized huge amounts of unlicensed weapons and ammunition in the western sector of the Basra governorate."

Al-Majedi added that the operations in the northern sector of the areas under the Operations' control resulted in seizing medium-range weapons by the 36th brigade.

"Security forces were able to arrest four persons only an hour after they committed their crime. Three others were also for stealing cables owned by a company in Basra," he said.