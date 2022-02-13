19 terrorists arrested in al-Anbar and Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T19:34:59+0000

Shafaq News / Al-Anbar's police command arrested 19 terrorists today, while the Baghdad operations command announced detaining a terrorist and seizing explosive devices north of the governorate. The police command said in a statement that it will publish a part of the terrorists' confessions, who were involved in many crimes in al-Anbar, in which many were killed and huge parts of the governorate's infrastructure were destroyed. For its part, the Baghdad operations command said a terrorist was arrested while trying to enter the governorate. In addition, 15 explosive devices were detonated by the explosive ordnance disposal squads. Earlier today, the Counter-Terrorism Service announced arresting eight ISIS terrorists today. The service said in a statement that its forces launched two military operations in al-Anbar and Saladin governorates, where they arrested six terrorists. According to the statement, another terrorist was ambushed and detained in Babel. The eighth terrorist was arrested in al-Sulaymaniyah, in cooperation with the Asayish forces.

related

Two terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-12-28 19:22:46

Five terrorists arrested in three Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-05-07 19:17:33

Five terrorists arrested in separate security operations in al-Anbar and Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-30 10:01:42

Three terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-08-29 13:43:52

Terrorist arrested while trying to enter the capital Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-02 20:31:41

An employee in Al-Anbar Retirement Directorate arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-15 18:40:48

Al-Anbar police arrest two terrorists involved in an attack on a security headquarters

Date: 2021-10-14 14:49:19

Terrorist killed in Baghdad after clashing with security forces

Date: 2021-08-15 18:26:25