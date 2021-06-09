Report

18 ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh, Iraq’s Security Media Cell reports

Date: 2021-06-09T12:12:48+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell reported on Wednesday that 18 ISIS members had been arrested in Nineveh, northern Iraq.

The Cell said in a statement, "the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Service's detachments in the Ministry of Interior arrested 18 terrorists in separate areas of Nineveh Governorate."

The detainees are wanted for their affiliation with ISIS in the so-called “The Wilaya of Nineveh”, , the camps, Diwan al-Jund, Nahawand Division and other sectors.

According to the statement, "the terrorists confessed to participating in terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens before the liberation operations.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

