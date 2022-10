Shafaq News / MP of the Coordination Framework Ibtissam al-Hilali revealed that 170 MPs have signed and submitted a request to the Parliament Presidium today, Monday.

Al-Hilali told Shafaq News agency that 170 MPs from different political blocs submitted a request to hold the Presidential vote session next Wednesday.

She added that the First deputy Parliament Speaker, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, will meet today With Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi to discuss the request.