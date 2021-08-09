Report

160 transmission towers were attack in past seven months, Ministry says

Date: 2021-08-09T08:47:45+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Electricity announced, on Monday, that the 400 kV transmission line of Qayyarah - Mosul Dam was attacked with explosive devices which damaged three towers.

 The Ministry said in a statement, that the incident also damaged the wires in the Al-Muzamilat area, west of Nineveh Governorate.

In the past week, the northern power transmission system in the governorates of Nineveh, Kirkuk and Saladin was targeted which destroyed 20 towers, and led to power outage.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Interior  160 transmission towers were attacked so far in the past seven months.

 In recent weeks, the attacks significantly increased  on the electric lines in northern, western and eastern Iraq.

The Iraqi authorities accuse ISIS militants of being behind most of the attacks.

