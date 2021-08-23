16 wanted were arrested in Kirkuk today

Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command announced on Monday that 16 wanted were arrested in Kirkuk.

The Command said in a statement that its forces arrested wanted persons according to Article 1/4 of terrorism and 14 others to on other charges.

According to the statement,the Command seized also 11 mortars, two explosive devices, and five containers of explosive materials.

For its part, the Security Media Cell announced that the military intelligence had arrested one of the elements of the so-called booby-trapping detachments of ISIS in Nineveh.

The Cell said in a statement, "The detachments of the Military Intelligence Division arrested a terrorist in the village of Sheikh Maarouf in Al-Humaydat district, Nineveh.