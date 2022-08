Shafaq News / A security source revealed that about 150 families of ISIS terrorists have arrived in Nineveh through Rabi'a border crossing, from al-Hol camp.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the families (620 persons) will be transferred to the Jadaa camp.

Last year, the Iraqi government transferred tens of ISIS families from al-Hol camp in Syria to the Jadaa camp, amid popular and local rejection in the governorate.