15 provisions of the Budget Law require amendments, MP said

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Finance Committee held a meeting on Sunday to study the draft general budget bill for the fiscal year 2021, which the Parliament completed its first reading yesterday.

A source told Shafaq News agency, "the meeting aims to identify the provisions requiring amendments."

"There are approximately 15 provisions, including tax deduction from the employees' salaries and investment expenditures."

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan al-Kaabi, held a meeting with the heads and representatives of the political blocs to discuss the provisions of the budget law in preparation for the second reading in tomorrow’s session, Monday.

Yesterday, Saturday, the Iraqi Council of Representatives ended the first reading of the draft federal budget bill for the fiscal year 2021.

Last month, the Iraqi government submitted the budget law draft to the Parliament for discussion and approval in the coming weeks.

According to the draft viewed by Shafaq News agency, the budget totals 164 trillion dinars, with a fiscal deficit of 71 trillion.

The budget was based on an estimated price of $ 42 per barrel of oil and an export rate of 3.250 million barrels per day, including 250 thousand barrels from the fields of Kurdistan Region