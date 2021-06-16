14 terrorists arrested in separate security operations in Kirkuk and Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended scores of ISIS terrorists in separate security operations in Kirkuk and Nineveh.

In a statement issued earlier today, Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior's "Agency for Intelligence and Federal investigation" said that six prominent members of the ISIS terrorist organization were arrested today.

The statement said that the arrestees were wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism for their affiliation to ISIS.

Some of the terrorists, according to the statement, served as fighters, while others supported the organization logistically with food and fuel.

In the same context, the National Security Service (NSS) apprehended eight ISIS terrorists in separate operations in Nineveh.

According to a statement of the NSS, all the arrestees served in security detachments in the sectors of Nineveh, Saladin, Tigris, and al-Jazeera.

The terrorists confessed to crimes against civilians and security forces, and they were referred to the competent authorities after recording their statements.