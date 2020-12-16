133 billion Iraqi dinars to finance the Iraqi Elections

Shafaq News / The Financial Committee headed by MP Haitham Al-Jubouri accomplished, on Wednesday, a bill to finance the upcoming Iraqi elections.

The committee indicted the expenditures for the upcoming elections at 133 billion Iraqi dinars.

The bill was sent to the parliament to vote and approve.

Last July, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.