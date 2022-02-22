13 activists to be prosecuted in al-Muthanna

Shafaq News/ Al-Muthanna's Court of Appeal decided today to prosecute 13 activists who participated in the October 2019 protests, upon the request of a security agency, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the court will re-investigate with the activists, who are accused of sabotaging and burning state institutions.

The Court's ruling came after a security agency filed lawsuits against the activists, after those decided to sue the agency accusing it of torturing and arresting the October protestors with no judicial orders, according to the source.