125 candidates excluded from provincial council elections in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Accountability and Justice Commission decided on Tuesday to exclude 125 candidates from the provincial council elections.

The Commission informed the Independent High Electoral Commission of the disqualification of 125 candidates, including 20 candidates from Nineveh, among them the Governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, as well as 3 candidates from al-Siyada and 2 candidates from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, along with candidates from other political parties.