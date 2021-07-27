Report

120,000 IDPs will cast in October's polls, IHEC says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-27T15:20:47+0000
120,000 IDPs will cast in October's polls, IHEC says

Shafaq News/ More than 120,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) will cast their votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled to October 10, a member of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Tuesday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, IHEC's spokesperson, Joumana al-Ghalay, said, "120,126 displaced persons eligible for voting during the elections."

"The Commission has installed ballot stations for 27 IDP camps in Duhok, Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Nineveh," she added, "IHEC formed a committee, headed by a magistrate, to keep track of the counts of the voters and update their biometric data. Voting will be exclusive via the biometric ID, according to act no.9 of 2020."

