12 terrorists were arrested in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Twelve people belonging to ISIS were arrested on Friday in Al-Anbar Governorate, west of the country.

In a statement, the Agency said that its detachments apprehended 11 terrorists in separate areas of Al-Anbar.

The arrested "confessed of working with ISIS, and had participated in clashes and attacks against the security forces."

They had been referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary measures against them.

In the same context, the Security Media Cell announced the arrest of a "terrorist" at the entrance to Fallujah in Al-Anbar.

The security force also seized 21 explosive devices in the Albu Tayban area in Ramadi.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, four years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."