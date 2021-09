Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Sunday that the death toll of ISIS attack on the Federal Police in Kirkuk has risen to 12.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists' attack on the 19th Brigade, 2nd Regiment of the Federal Police in Kirkuk has risen to 12, noting that three other members were wounded.

An official security source reported today at dawn that casualties were recorded in an ISIS attack southwest of Kirkuk.