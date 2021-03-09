12 ISIS terrorists killed south of Mosul

Shafaq News / The 16th Infantry Division launched a military operation today to track down ISIS terrorists in remote areas south of Mosul.

A military official reported that ISIS terrorists were killed in a security operation south of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the force surrounded the terrorists in one of their dens in Adaya mountains, and targeted them with an airstrike.

For his part, the commander of the 16th Infantry Division, Abdul-Hussein al-Khazaali, told Shafaq News agency that the operation resulted in the death of 12 terrorists, noting that it was supported by the Global Coalition and the Iraqi army's air force.