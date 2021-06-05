12 ISIS terrorists arrested in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency announced arresting 12 people accused of belonging to ISIS terrorists gangs in Diyala Governorate.

The agency said in a statement today that through pre-emptive operations in Diyala, its detachments managed to arrest 12 terrorists in different areas of the governorate, wanted under the provisions of Article (4 / terrorism) for their affiliation with ISIS.

The statement added that the perpetrators were working in the so-called 20th Revolution Brigades, the security detachments, and the general camps as fighters, noting that they confessed to participating in several terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens.