110 COVID-19 patients among Iraqis repatriated from India

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-12T13:11:16+0000
110 COVID-19 patients among Iraqis repatriated from India

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health (MoH) registered 110 COVID-19 cases among Iraqi nationals repatriated from India recently.

The spokesperson of the Ministry, Seif al-Badr,  said in a statement to "Sputnik" that the arrivals who tested positive for the virus are not infected with the Indian variant.

"All the arrivals are subjected to health restrictions and measures," he noted, refuting the reports circulating about poor compliance with the health instructions among them.

"Among the first group of arrivals, 83 positive patients were quarantined. Twenty-seven cases were received in the second."

