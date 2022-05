Shafaq News / Third of the Iraqi Council of Representatives demanded, on Wednesday, the Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to suspend the Minister of industry and minerals, Manhal al-Khabbaz.

MP of Nineveh governorate, Ahmad al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News agency that more than105 MPs signed a petition demanding the Prime Minister to suspend al-Khabbaz.

He added that the Minister and his agent must be refered for an investigation into corruption files.