Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

100,000 passengers have entered Iraq in the last few days, official says 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-27T18:39:55+0000
100,000 passengers have entered Iraq in the last few days, official says 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority reported today that about 100,000 passengers entered the country through Baghdad and Najaf airports for the Arbaeen visit.

 The head of the Authority, Jihad Al-Diwan, told Shafaq News agency that between 40 and 45 thousand passengers of different nationalities entered Iraq through Baghdad International Airport during the last few days to perform the Arbaeen pilgrimage. 

 He added that Najaf Airport also received 47 to 54 thousand passengers, noting that passengers undergo a set of health measures, including bringing a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to the flight.

The authority is awaiting the health committee's decisions, in order to confirm the date of implementing the cabinet's decision to approve using vaccination cards, according al-Diwan.

related

A "dangerous" drug traffickers killed in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-27 11:08:26
A "dangerous" drug traffickers killed in Baghdad

MoH's fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, MP says 

Date: 2021-07-12 14:38:01
MoH's fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, MP says 

Rocket attack hits American military base near Baghdad

Date: 2020-06-13 21:45:57
Rocket attack hits American military base near Baghdad

Baghdad's night protests: one killed and nine injured

Date: 2021-04-24 10:53:01
Baghdad's night protests: one killed and nine injured

Three injured in an oxygen tank blast

Date: 2021-08-30 12:37:13
Three injured in an oxygen tank blast

Iraqi Security forces thwart an IED attack in northern Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-01 20:28:24
Iraqi Security forces thwart an IED attack in northern Baghdad

An Iraqi soldier sniped in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-15 20:28:24
An Iraqi soldier sniped in Baghdad

Iraqi Intelligence aborts a plan against Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrims

Date: 2021-03-08 15:46:22
Iraqi Intelligence aborts a plan against Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrims