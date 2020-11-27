10 injuries in clashes between the Sadrist movement supporters and protestors in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News / a Video published by activists on social media on Friday showed clashes between supporters of the Sadrist movement and Tishreen protestors in Al-Haboubi Square in the center of Nasiriyah, southern Iraq.

According to the activists, the Sadrist movement supports attacked the protestors with live bullets, white weapons, and stones.

Furthermore, a security source told Shafaq News agency that protestors' tents in the square were burned, pointing out that at least 10 injuries were recorded as a result of clashes between supporters of the movement and demonstrators.