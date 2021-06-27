Report

1,600,000 Iraqi voters are deprived of their right to vote, MP says

Date: 2021-06-27T11:31:12+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraq High Commission for Human Rights revealed today that 1,600,000 Iraqi voters are prohibited from participating in the upcoming elections.

Commission member Fadel Al-Gharawi said in a statement that the right to vote is a constitutional right that the government must protect, noting that one million five hundred thousand voters born in 2001, 2002, and 2003 will not be able to participate in the elections, because their names are not enrolled yet in the voter register and cannot receive biometric or short-term cards.

 Al-Gharawi called on the Electoral Commission to take immediate action to include these segments, provide them with short-term cards, and include them in the voters' register in order to preserve their constitutional right to vote.

 The next elections are scheduled to be held on the tenth of next October, according to what the Iraqi parliament voted, amid government pledges to hold fair elections away from the influence of weapons and political money.

