1,400 appeals were submitted against the results of the elections

Date: 2021-10-20T14:48:51+0000

Shafaq News / The High Electoral Commission announced the number of appeals submitted by candidates who objected to the results of the elections on Wednesday. During a press conference, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Jalil Adnan Khalaf, said that "the Commission stands at the same distance from all candidates and forces participating in the elections." Khalaf added, "The number of appeals received from candidates who objected to the announced results exceeded 1,400."

