1.3 million to Iraq next month, MoH says

Shafaq News/ Iraq will receive 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines in the upcoming month, the Minister of Health, Hasan al-Tamimi, told the daily "al-Sabah" newspapers today, Sunday.

Al-Sabah quoted al-Tamimi, "hundreds of citizens float to the vaccination centers in Baghdad and other governorates with the increasing awareness towards the virus and the importance of curbing it."

"We will receive 1,300,000 COVAX vaccines next month, along with a continuous weekly supply of Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines. In the past two days, we distributed 200 thousand doses to the vaccination centers in Baghdad and the governorates."

The director of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Riad abd al-Amir al-Halfi, said that the Ministry is working to "double the current deal with Pfizer to 6 million doses."

He added, "Iraq will receive Pfizer vaccines on a weekly basis. Iraq will receive 25,000 doses in the next batch."

"Pfizer might increase the amount next week," he continued.

Iraq received 49 thousand doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the past few days.