+1.2 million births in Iraq in 2020, official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq logged 1,258,028 Live births in the past year, 2020, according to a spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Planning.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi, told Shafaq News agency, "the Central Bureau of Statistics registered 224,279 deaths over the last year from a total population of 40,150,200."

"Males are 20,336,180 and females are 19,784,000, according to estimates by the Bureau," he elaborated.

In 2020, citizens between 14-25 years old amounted to 8.1 million, nearly 20% of the population. 15-19 and 20-25 subgroups are estimated at 11% and 9% of the population, respectively.

"The financial crisis that accompanied the Coronavirus pandemic halted the Ministry's efforts to conduct a general census despite the installing the electronic programs imperative for a rapid conduction and accurate database."

"Building a digital database to the entirety of Iraq's population is the first step towards establishing the national registry. The database will be linked with that of the Ministry of Interior (that includes the National ID, Residence ID), Ministry of Health (including births and deaths), the Supreme Judicial Council (including marriage and divorce), and Ministry of Trade (the ration card)."