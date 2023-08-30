+1.1 mn Iranian pilgrims cross through Zarbatiyah into Iraq for Arbaeen commemoration

Shafaq News / The director of the Zarbatiyah border crossing with Iran announced on Wednesday that over 1.1 million Iranian pilgrims have crossed into Iraq. Additionally, more than 36,000 of them have left the country after completing the sacred rituals at the holy sites through this border point.

Brigadier Atif Naji, the director of the crossing, shared with Shafaq News Agency that "since August 18th, Iranian pilgrims have been arriving in the country through the Zarbatiyah border crossing smoothly without encountering any obstacles."

He elaborated that "comprehensive plans are in place to facilitate the transportation of Iranian pilgrims, with 300 Iranian buses dedicated to their seamless movement without hindrances or challenges."

He further clarified that "the border crossing has now reached its peak phase of both influx and departure."

Our correspondent on the ground captured the scenes of crowds of pilgrims entering through the Zarbatiyah border crossing within Wasit governorate. These events unfolded amidst rigorous security and exceptional service protocols.

The multitude of pilgrims embarking on the Arbaeen pilgrimage set out from various Iraqi governorates and even from abroad over ten days ago, with their sights set on Karbala. They are gearing up to partake in the pilgrimage, slated to commence on September fifth.

Shia Muslims commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage forty days after "Ashura", which marks the somber anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, his family, and companions during the tragic events of Taf. This occurred under the rule of the Umayyad Caliph Yazid ibn Muawiya in the year 61 AH (680 CE).