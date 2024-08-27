Top US General warns of lingering threats from Iran despite easing Middle East tensions

Shafaq News/ The near-term risk of a broader conflict in the Middle East has slightly diminished following recent exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah. Still, Iran continues to pose a significant threat as it considers potential strikes on Israel, according to Air Force General C.Q. Brown, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, General Brown discussed the situation after a three-day visit to the Middle East, during which he arrived in Israel shortly after Hezbollah launched a major assault involving rockets and drones. The attack, one of the most significant in over ten months of border skirmishes, prompted Israeli military strikes on Lebanon. However, the clashes ended without immediate further escalation.

When asked about the immediate risk of a regional war, Brown acknowledged a slight reduction in tensions but emphasized that the situation remains volatile. "You had two things you knew were going to happen. One's already happened. Now it depends on how the second is going to play out," Brown stated, referring to the recent Hezbollah attack and the looming threat from Iran.

The General highlighted that the response from Iran, particularly in light of the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month, would play a crucial role in determining the next steps. "How Iran responds will dictate how Israel responds, which will dictate whether there is going to be a broader conflict or not," he explained.

Brown also raised concerns about Iran's militant allies in the region, including groups in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, who have previously targeted US troops and could potentially act independently. He specifically mentioned the Houthis in Yemen, describing them as a "wild card" in the ongoing conflict.

Reflecting on the US military's preparedness, Brown noted that the American forces are now better positioned to assist in the defense of Israel and protect US interests in the region, pointing to recent decisions to maintain two aircraft carrier strike groups in the Middle East and deploy additional F-22 fighter jets.

As the US continues to navigate the fallout from the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, Brown underscored the delicate balance that Iran's leadership must maintain. While Iran seeks to send a message, Brown suggested that its leaders are cautious about provoking a wider war.

The situation remains fluid, with the potential for further escalation depending on Iran's actions and the broader regional dynamics. As Brown concluded, "They want to do something that sends a message, but they also, I think ... don't want to do something that's going to create a broader conflict."

The Israeli aggression in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched an attack on Israeli settlements around the Strip, killing approximately 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages. Since then, Israel's military response has displaced nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents, leading to severe hunger, disease, and the killing of at least 40,000 people, primarily women and children, according to Hamas-run Ministry of Health.