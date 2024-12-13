President Barzani congratulates France’s new PM, emphasizes stronger relations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated France's newly appointed Prime Minister, Francois Bayrou, on assuming his position.

In a post on X, Barzani wrote, "On behalf of the Kurdistan Region, I congratulate Mr. François Bayrou on being entrusted by President Macron to form the new French government. I wish him success in his new responsibilities."

"I believe the historical relations between our countries will continue to grow and develop. I reaffirm the Kurdistan Region's commitment to enhancing cooperation between us in all fields to serve our shared goals," he added.