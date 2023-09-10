Iraqi oil minister emphasizes self-reliance in gas production

Shafaq News / Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdulghani affirmed the necessity for the country to cease its reliance on gas imports by investing in projects within this sector.

He made this declaration during his speech at the inaugural session of the first Iraq Oil Projects Conference and Licensing Rounds Exhibition, which spans three days in the capital, Baghdad.

Abdulghani stated in his address that the Ministry of Oil aspires to attract global companies to invest in strategic gas production projects. The goal is to enable Iraq to become self-sufficient in the production of this vital resource and ultimately end its reliance on gas imports.