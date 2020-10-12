Iraq News

Iraq is the second-largest importer of Citrus from Turkey

Shafaq News / The chairman of the National Council of Citrus Producers in Turkey, Kemal Kacmaz, announced that Iraq ranked second among the countries importing Turkish citrus.

Kacmaz said, "The value of citrus exports in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to 374 million US dollars, up by 13% compared to the same period last year".

He added, "the volume of exports to European countries increased during the current year, indicating that Russia topped those countries followed by Iraq, Ukraine, Romania and Poland".

It is noteworthy that despite the Ministry of Agriculture has banned importing 28 agricultural and animal products, the Iraqi markets are still flooded with agricultural products imported from neighboring countries.


