Hezbollah affirms “successful operation” while Israel declares a 48-hour state of emergency

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Hezbollah denied Israel's claims that it has thwarted the group's military operations revenging Israeli assassination of leader Fouad Shukr, while Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour state of emergency across Israel starting this morning.

In its third statement, Hezbollah asserted that "all offensive drones were launched at their designated times and from all their launch sites, crossing the Lebanese-Palestinian border towards the intended target via multiple routes." The group emphasized that their military operation for the day had been successfully executed.

The statement also dismissed Israeli claims of preemptive action, targeting, and the disruption of Hezbollah’s attack as " groundless allegations" that contradict the facts on the ground. Hezbollah indicated that “these claims would be addressed in a speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah later today.”

Earlier, the Israeli military announced a "preemptive operation" against Hezbollah “in anticipation of a significant missile and drone attack on Israel, as predicted by Israeli and US intelligence,” while sources from both Lebanese and Israeli media confirmed that over 40 Israeli airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon. Hezbollah had previously announced in two statements its aerial attack on Israel as an initiative retaliation for the assassination of Shukr, launching 320 rockets to pave the way for offensive drones that successfully reached and targeted a significant Israeli military site.

Regarding the state of emergency, Gallant’s office stated that the measure allows the military to "issue instructions to Israeli citizens, including limiting gatherings and closing relevant sites."

Furthermore, Gallant expressed concern about potential attacks on civilian areas, stating, "I declare a state of emergency on the home front in other parts of the country.”

“This state is in effect for 48 hours starting from 6:00 AM."

In a separate update, the Israeli Defense Ministry reported that Gallant informed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the situation, noting that "precise strikes were carried out in Lebanon to thwart an imminent threat against Israeli citizens."

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all available means to defend our citizens."

The ministry also stated that officials discussed "the importance of avoiding regional escalation."

Additionally, reports revealed on Sunday that the United States played a significant role in the "surprise" attack carried out by Israel this morning against targets affiliated with Hezbollah. According to Israeli news site Walla, “Israel had notified the US in advance about its strike on Lebanon.”

In turn, "Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s defense against any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies," Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Furthermore, Biden "has been engaged with his national security team throughout the evening. At his direction, senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said.

"We will keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability," he added.