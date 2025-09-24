Akbar Haji Rostam killer arrested before escape

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces have arrested the suspected killer of Akbar Haji Rostam, a senior commander in the Peshmerga forces operating under the administration of Garmian in the Kurdistan.

Security sources told Shafaq News on Wednesday that the suspect was detained at Baghdad International Airport while attempting to flee the country.

According to preliminary findings, the assailant had been leasing agricultural land from the victim, a dispute over which reportedly escalated and culminated in the killing. Investigations confirmed the suspect’s direct involvement in the crime.

On Tuesday, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani, mourned Rostam’s death and called for the swift arrest and prosecution of those responsible.