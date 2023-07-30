126 Trillion Dinars deposits in Iraqi commercial banks

Shafaq News / The value of total deposits in Iraqi commercial banks rose to more than 126 billion dinars in May 2023, according to what the "Iraq Future" Foundation for Economic Studies and Consultations announced on Sunday.

The foundation reported today that this amount recorded an annual increase of 28% and a monthly increase of 2.78%.

According to the report, private sector deposits accounted for the majority of deposits, totaling 53.2 trillion Iraqi dinars, with an annual increase of 18.2% and a monthly decrease of 0.7%.

As for central government deposits, they amounted to 43.99 trillion dinars, with an annual increase of 51.33% and a monthly increase of 9.94%.

Commercial deposits dominated the nature of deposits, accounting for 78.8% of the total deposits, with a value of 99.78 trillion dinars. They witnessed an annual growth rate of 42% and a monthly growth rate of 3.39%.

Savings deposits accounted for 13.1% of total deposits, valued at 16.6 trillion Iraqi dinars, and grew at a 4% annual rate and 0.6% monthly rate.

Fixed deposits accounted for only 8% of the total deposits, according to the report.