Iraqi breakthrough redefines the global perception of autism

Shafaq News / In a quiet lab far from the noise of hospitals—and among thousands of scientific pages unraveling the secrets of the brain and immunity—a new hope has emerged for one of the most mysterious disorders of our time: autism.

Dr. Adel Al-Salehi is not a physician in the traditional sense, but he carries new keys to understanding this wide spectrum.

Educated in Baghdad and academically mature between Baghdad and Vienna, his scientific passion has led him to register a provisional patent in the United States for an experimental treatment targeting immune-rooted patterns of autism.

In this first-of-its-kind interview, Dr. Al-Salehi speaks with Shafaq News about the journey that started with a simple hypothesis and turned into an innovation now undergoing rigorous scientific evaluation. What makes this treatment different? Why does it offer hope to families caught between anxiety and anticipation? And can a Middle Eastern mind leave its mark in a field long dominated by the West? We leave the answers to the innovator himself, Dr. Adel Al-Salehi.

Personal background of Dr. Adel Al-Salehi

I hold a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Baghdad, and a Master's degree in Clinical Psychology from Al-Mustansiriya University in Baghdad, where I graduated top of my class.

I earned my PhD from Sigmund Freud University in Vienna, Austria, in the field of Psychotherapy Science and Neuropsychology, with a research focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). I have also had my Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees officially academically accredited by the University of Vienna—one of Europe’s oldest universities (established in 1365)—in the field of Clinical Psychology.

Note: This interview is published in Q&A format to provide Dr. Adel Al-Salehi with clear and expanded space to articulate his ideas and scientific innovation accurately and transparently, without reduction, and in keeping with the sensitivity and research depth of the topic.

– Dr. Adel, first of all, congratulations on this major scientific achievement. What were the initial reactions after announcing your discovery of a potential autism treatment?

"Thank you for your congratulations and interest. Since the announcement of the innovation’s registration as a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), reactions have been a mix of strong support and hope from families of those affected, along with some instances of misunderstanding and misinterpretation—which is expected in socially and scientifically sensitive issues.

I was very clear in all public statements that this innovation is an experimental treatment under study. It has not been approved, has not been used clinically, and is not currently available in any form as a human treatment.

I emphasize that what has been registered is an invention based on a well-studied and applicable scientific hypothesis, in line with international standards for intellectual property protection, aimed at securing the idea before entering scientific trials.

I have not promoted the treatment as a medical product, nor have I claimed that it has received pharmaceutical approval from any regulatory body. I have clearly stated that it remains in the preclinical phase—a research stage where legal protection and theoretical development are permitted before laboratory testing.

This balance between scientific transparency and sound legal procedures is essential to protect society from premature conclusions and to safeguard our scientific efforts from distortion or exploitation."

– Tell us about the moment you realized you had taken a step toward revolutionizing autism treatment. What was it like?

"Frankly, I can't summarize the moment of discovery in one sentence, because it wasn’t the result of sudden inspiration. It was the fruit of a long research journey that began more than two and a half years ago. It involved reviewing hundreds of high-quality studies and linking biological, immunological, and behavioral evidence to understand the precise overlaps that define Autism Spectrum Disorder—particularly immune-based subtypes.

What we developed is an innovative, immune-based scientific formula suitable for experimental application. It is based on a precise simulation of biological subtypes seen in a certain group of children with autism. This hypothesis has been developed and documented sufficiently to present it as a novel innovation eligible for legal protection through a patent.

But it’s important to clarify: recognizing the value of the idea does not mean it is a ready-made treatment. Rather, it is now scientifically qualified to enter the correct path—from legal protection to laboratory testing, then preclinical stages, and eventually clinical trials, God willing. That is what we are working on now with a specialized scientific team.

– What distinguishes your discovery from traditional approaches to autism?

"This innovation is not presented as a replacement for all known approaches, but as a new scientific attempt targeting the root causes of autism in a specific group of children—particularly those with immune-based patterns, which recent research has shown to operate through different mechanisms than other forms.

What makes this approach distinctive is:

* It does not focus solely on behavioral modification or psychological training but rather seeks to address internal neuroimmune dysfunction.

* It is based on immune regulation mechanisms targeting chronic neuroinflammation, which has been observed in a large number of ASD cases.

* It is founded on a scientifically validated hypothesis that a subset of autistic children suffer from chronic or autoimmune immune overactivation, which may be the trigger behind their neurological and behavioral symptoms.

Again, this treatment is not offered as a general or final solution. It does not apply to all autism cases, nor can it be generalized at present. It is specifically intended for investigation in one biologically defined subtype.

We have not announced any results from its application, because it is still in the preclinical phase, in line with globally accepted scientific and ethical standards."

– Can you explain in simple terms the nature of this treatment? Is it pharmaceutical, surgical, or genetic, or does it rely on a new technique?

"The treatment developed and registered as a scientific innovation is an experimental neuroimmune therapy. It falls under the category of biological-regulatory approaches rather than traditional pharmaceutical, surgical, or genetic methods.

It is based on a carefully studied scientific hypothesis targeting a complex biological mechanism believed to play a pivotal role in some children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

What makes this innovation unique is that it is a new therapeutic system capable of being developed through scientific experimentation stages—not a finished product or ready-made drug.

Therefore, we reiterate that the treatment is still in the preclinical phase, has not been used in humans, and has not received any medical licensing. This is a commitment we strictly uphold in every scientific or media statement."

– What scientific challenges did you face during the research and development of this treatment?

"The journey toward this innovation was filled with challenges on several levels:

Understanding autism as a complex biological system:

Autism Spectrum Disorder is not a single, simple disorder. It is a broad spectrum of conditions with varying biological roots from one child to another, making it difficult to build a universal therapeutic hypothesis. We had to focus our efforts on one evidence-backed pattern, especially immune-related types.

Multidisciplinary research challenges:

The study required combining immunology, neuroscience, and behavioral sciences, which meant consulting hundreds of high-quality, peer-reviewed studies and synthesizing them through a rigorous analytical methodology over more than two and a half years.

Legal and procedural challenges in protecting the idea:

Before announcing any results or details, it was essential to register the innovation according to international laws, to secure intellectual property and prevent early attempts at copying or commercial exploitation.

Technical and logistical challenges in moving to the next phase:

We are currently forming a multidisciplinary research team to carry out preclinical testing. This phase requires precise organization and substantial scientific resources.

Still, we believe each challenge we faced was not a roadblock but part of the solid scientific foundation needed for any promising discovery."

– How did you obtain the patent, and which countries have recognized it so far?

"What we have obtained is an officially filed Provisional Patent Application, submitted on 13/04/2025 to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), under number: 63/788,011.

This step gives us:

* International legal precedence to protect the innovation

* The right to use the term “Patent Pending”

* A 12-month protection period during which we can develop the final version and submit the full patent application (Non-Provisional)

According to US Code 35 USC §111(b), a provisional patent application is a globally recognized legal step used by researchers, universities, and companies to secure innovations before entering practical or publication phases.

As for international recognition: registering the application in the United States gives us global precedence and allows us to file in other countries through treaties such as the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), which we plan to pursue in the next phase, God willing.

We are committed to following the full legal path step by step, with complete transparency to both the scientific community and the public."

– Is this treatment suitable for all ages and stages, or does it target specific groups of people with autism?

"This is a very important question, and I thank you for asking it.

It must be clarified that the innovation we are developing is not a universal treatment for all autism cases. It is theoretically designed for a specific subset of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, particularly those showing certain biological and immune indicators—scientifically referred to as 'immune-related autism subtypes.'

It has not yet been tested on humans, so any discussion about suitable groups remains within the realm of theoretical analysis and preliminary modeling.

However, based on biological simulations, the current hypothesis suggests that the treatment—if proven effective in the future—may show greater responsiveness in the age group between 4 and 12 years. This is due to:

* The flexibility of the nervous system during this stage (neuroplasticity)

* The modifiability of the immune system

* And the faster response to biological interventions compared to older age groups

It cannot be used without completing the full research, laboratory, and clinical testing pathway.

We are now in the preclinical stage, which will—God willing—help us determine the safety and feasibility of the idea before expanding trials or precisely identifying the target group."

– What are your plans for global dissemination of the treatment? Are there collaborations with international institutions or universities?

"Our plan follows a gradual scientific path, aligned with both local and international legal and scientific standards:

Current stage – preclinical phase:

We are in the process of forming a national scientific team of leading Iraqi researchers from various specialties to conduct initial lab tests on biological models, adhering to strict ethical and research standards.

Next stage – clinical trials

If the preclinical phase yields positive results, we will explore the possibility of clinical trials under the supervision of official health and research institutions in Iraq, in coordination with relevant authorities, and within the legal framework.

External collaboration:

Any international cooperation will come later, only if there is a technical or scientific need not available locally. Full preservation of Iraqi intellectual property and research sovereignty will be maintained.

We confirm that each step will be supervised scientifically, within institutional frameworks, transparently, and away from any commercial exploitation or premature promotion."

– In your view, how could this treatment change the world’s perception of autism? Could it lead to a full cure?

"We are committed to building our scientific communication on realism and deep respect for the current level of knowledge in this field.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is one of the most complex conditions, with no single cause or biological pattern. Scientifically, it is not accurate to claim that one treatment can 'cure everyone.'

However, the innovation we are developing targets a very specific subgroup of autism cases—those with an immune-biological basis, which has been documented in several global studies.

If this treatment proves safe and effective for this group, it could—God willing—substantially improve symptoms in some children, especially at early ages or among those with clear immunological response markers.

But we firmly reject making any premature promises. All our current findings remain scientific hypotheses that require rigorous testing through advanced research stages.

We are not promising a complete cure. We aim to develop a targeted intervention that could open a door of hope for a specific group—and that alone is a significant humanitarian and scientific goal."

– What message do you have for young scientists and researchers dreaming of making a change in the field of medicine?

"My message to them, from the heart:

Don’t wait for recognition—create it yourself, step by step, with true knowledge, long patience, and unshakable ethics, no matter the pressure.

Scientific research is not a privilege reserved for one group or nationality. It’s not exclusive to any country, institution, or degree. Whoever holds the idea, the determination, and the sincere intention to serve humanity—can make a difference.

You may face doubt, dismissal, or even hostility... but these are not signs of failure; they are signs that you’re getting close to something that matters.

To young people in particular: today, science doesn’t just wait in the lab. It needs a sharp mind, capable of connecting disciplines and pursuing unanswered questions.

You may not carry the title of 'doctor' or 'pharmacist,' or work at an international center. But if you possess the tools of research and maintain integrity and respect—your place in the future of change is assured."