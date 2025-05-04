Iraqi breakthrough redefines the global perception of autism
Shafaq News / In a quiet lab far from the noise of
hospitals—and among thousands of scientific pages unraveling the secrets of the
brain and immunity—a new hope has emerged for one of the most mysterious
disorders of our time: autism.
Dr. Adel Al-Salehi is not a physician in the traditional
sense, but he carries new keys to understanding this wide spectrum.
Educated in Baghdad and academically mature between Baghdad
and Vienna, his scientific passion has led him to register a provisional patent
in the United States for an experimental treatment targeting immune-rooted
patterns of autism.
In this first-of-its-kind interview, Dr. Al-Salehi speaks
with Shafaq News about the journey that started with a simple hypothesis and
turned into an innovation now undergoing rigorous scientific evaluation. What
makes this treatment different? Why does it offer hope to families caught
between anxiety and anticipation? And can a Middle Eastern mind leave its mark
in a field long dominated by the West? We leave the answers to the innovator
himself, Dr. Adel Al-Salehi.
Personal background of Dr. Adel Al-Salehi
I hold a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University
of Baghdad, and a Master's degree in Clinical Psychology from Al-Mustansiriya
University in Baghdad, where I graduated top of my class.
I earned my PhD from Sigmund Freud University in Vienna,
Austria, in the field of Psychotherapy Science and Neuropsychology, with a
research focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). I have also had my Bachelor’s
and Master’s degrees officially academically accredited by the University of
Vienna—one of Europe’s oldest universities (established in 1365)—in the field
of Clinical Psychology.
Note: This interview is published in Q&A format to
provide Dr. Adel Al-Salehi with clear and expanded space to articulate his
ideas and scientific innovation accurately and transparently, without
reduction, and in keeping with the sensitivity and research depth of the topic.
– Dr. Adel, first of all, congratulations on this
major scientific achievement. What were the initial reactions after announcing
your discovery of a potential autism treatment?
"Thank you for your congratulations and interest. Since
the announcement of the innovation’s registration as a provisional patent
application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO),
reactions have been a mix of strong support and hope from families of those
affected, along with some instances of misunderstanding and
misinterpretation—which is expected in socially and scientifically sensitive
issues.
I was very clear in all public statements that this
innovation is an experimental treatment under study. It has not been approved,
has not been used clinically, and is not currently available in any form as a
human treatment.
I emphasize that what has been registered is an invention
based on a well-studied and applicable scientific hypothesis, in line with
international standards for intellectual property protection, aimed at securing
the idea before entering scientific trials.
I have not promoted the treatment as a medical product, nor
have I claimed that it has received pharmaceutical approval from any regulatory
body. I have clearly stated that it remains in the preclinical phase—a research
stage where legal protection and theoretical development are permitted before
laboratory testing.
This balance between scientific transparency and sound legal
procedures is essential to protect society from premature conclusions and to
safeguard our scientific efforts from distortion or exploitation."
– Tell us about the moment you realized you had
taken a step toward revolutionizing autism treatment. What was it like?
"Frankly, I can't summarize the moment of discovery in
one sentence, because it wasn’t the result of sudden inspiration. It was the
fruit of a long research journey that began more than two and a half years ago.
It involved reviewing hundreds of high-quality studies and linking biological,
immunological, and behavioral evidence to understand the precise overlaps that
define Autism Spectrum Disorder—particularly immune-based subtypes.
What we developed is an innovative, immune-based scientific
formula suitable for experimental application. It is based on a precise
simulation of biological subtypes seen in a certain group of children with
autism. This hypothesis has been developed and documented sufficiently to
present it as a novel innovation eligible for legal protection through a
patent.
But it’s important to clarify: recognizing the value of the
idea does not mean it is a ready-made treatment. Rather, it is now
scientifically qualified to enter the correct path—from legal protection to
laboratory testing, then preclinical stages, and eventually clinical trials,
God willing. That is what we are working on now with a specialized scientific
team.
– What distinguishes your discovery from
traditional approaches to autism?
"This innovation is not presented as a replacement for
all known approaches, but as a new scientific attempt targeting the root causes
of autism in a specific group of children—particularly those with immune-based
patterns, which recent research has shown to operate through different mechanisms
than other forms.
What makes this approach distinctive is:
* It does not focus solely on behavioral modification or
psychological training but rather seeks to address internal neuroimmune
dysfunction.
* It is based on immune regulation mechanisms targeting
chronic neuroinflammation, which has been observed in a large number of ASD
cases.
* It is founded on a scientifically validated hypothesis that
a subset of autistic children suffer from chronic or autoimmune immune
overactivation, which may be the trigger behind their neurological and
behavioral symptoms.
Again, this treatment is not offered as a general or final
solution. It does not apply to all autism cases, nor can it be generalized at
present. It is specifically intended for investigation in one biologically
defined subtype.
We have not announced any results from its application,
because it is still in the preclinical phase, in line with globally accepted
scientific and ethical standards."
– Can you explain in simple terms the nature of
this treatment? Is it pharmaceutical, surgical, or genetic, or does it rely on
a new technique?
"The treatment developed and registered as a scientific
innovation is an experimental neuroimmune therapy. It falls under the category
of biological-regulatory approaches rather than traditional pharmaceutical,
surgical, or genetic methods.
It is based on a carefully studied scientific hypothesis
targeting a complex biological mechanism believed to play a pivotal role in
some children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
What makes this innovation unique is that it is a new
therapeutic system capable of being developed through scientific
experimentation stages—not a finished product or ready-made drug.
Therefore, we reiterate that the treatment is still in the
preclinical phase, has not been used in humans, and has not received any
medical licensing. This is a commitment we strictly uphold in every scientific
or media statement."
– What scientific challenges did you face during
the research and development of this treatment?
"The journey toward this innovation was filled with
challenges on several levels:
Understanding autism as a complex biological system:
Autism Spectrum Disorder is not a single, simple disorder. It
is a broad spectrum of conditions with varying biological roots from one child
to another, making it difficult to build a universal therapeutic hypothesis. We
had to focus our efforts on one evidence-backed pattern, especially
immune-related types.
Multidisciplinary research challenges:
The study required combining immunology, neuroscience, and
behavioral sciences, which meant consulting hundreds of high-quality,
peer-reviewed studies and synthesizing them through a rigorous analytical methodology
over more than two and a half years.
Legal and procedural challenges in protecting the idea:
Before announcing any results or details, it was essential to
register the innovation according to international laws, to secure intellectual
property and prevent early attempts at copying or commercial exploitation.
Technical and logistical challenges in moving to the next
phase:
We are currently forming a multidisciplinary research team to
carry out preclinical testing. This phase requires precise organization and
substantial scientific resources.
Still, we believe each challenge we faced was not a roadblock
but part of the solid scientific foundation needed for any promising
discovery."
– How did you obtain the patent, and which
countries have recognized it so far?
"What we have obtained is an officially filed
Provisional Patent Application, submitted on 13/04/2025 to the United States
Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), under number: 63/788,011.
This step gives us:
* International legal precedence to protect the innovation
* The right to use the term “Patent Pending”
* A 12-month protection period during which we can develop
the final version and submit the full patent application (Non-Provisional)
According to US Code 35 USC §111(b), a provisional patent
application is a globally recognized legal step used by researchers,
universities, and companies to secure innovations before entering practical or
publication phases.
As for international recognition: registering the application
in the United States gives us global precedence and allows us to file in other
countries through treaties such as the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), which
we plan to pursue in the next phase, God willing.
We are committed to following the full legal path step by
step, with complete transparency to both the scientific community and the
public."
– Is this treatment suitable for all ages and
stages, or does it target specific groups of people with autism?
"This is a very important question, and I thank you for
asking it.
It must be clarified that the innovation we are developing is
not a universal treatment for all autism cases. It is theoretically designed
for a specific subset of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, particularly
those showing certain biological and immune indicators—scientifically referred
to as 'immune-related autism subtypes.'
It has not yet been tested on humans, so any discussion about
suitable groups remains within the realm of theoretical analysis and preliminary
modeling.
However, based on biological simulations, the current
hypothesis suggests that the treatment—if proven effective in the future—may
show greater responsiveness in the age group between 4 and 12 years. This is
due to:
* The flexibility of the nervous system during this stage
(neuroplasticity)
* The modifiability of the immune system
* And the faster response to biological interventions
compared to older age groups
It cannot be used without completing the full research,
laboratory, and clinical testing pathway.
We are now in the preclinical stage, which will—God
willing—help us determine the safety and feasibility of the idea before
expanding trials or precisely identifying the target group."
– What are your plans for global dissemination of
the treatment? Are there collaborations with international institutions or
universities?
"Our plan follows a gradual scientific path, aligned
with both local and international legal and scientific standards:
Current stage – preclinical phase:
We are in the process of forming a national scientific team
of leading Iraqi researchers from various specialties to conduct initial lab
tests on biological models, adhering to strict ethical and research standards.
Next stage – clinical trials
If the preclinical phase yields positive results, we will
explore the possibility of clinical trials under the supervision of official
health and research institutions in Iraq, in coordination with relevant
authorities, and within the legal framework.
External collaboration:
Any international cooperation will come later, only if there
is a technical or scientific need not available locally. Full preservation of
Iraqi intellectual property and research sovereignty will be maintained.
We confirm that each step will be supervised scientifically,
within institutional frameworks, transparently, and away from any commercial
exploitation or premature promotion."
– In your view, how could this treatment change
the world’s perception of autism? Could it lead to a full cure?
"We are committed to building our scientific
communication on realism and deep respect for the current level of knowledge in
this field.
Autism Spectrum Disorder is one of the most complex
conditions, with no single cause or biological pattern. Scientifically, it is
not accurate to claim that one treatment can 'cure everyone.'
However, the innovation we are developing targets a very
specific subgroup of autism cases—those with an immune-biological basis, which
has been documented in several global studies.
If this treatment proves safe and effective for this group,
it could—God willing—substantially improve symptoms in some children,
especially at early ages or among those with clear immunological response
markers.
But we firmly reject making any premature promises. All our
current findings remain scientific hypotheses that require rigorous testing
through advanced research stages.
We are not promising a complete cure. We aim to develop a
targeted intervention that could open a door of hope for a specific group—and
that alone is a significant humanitarian and scientific goal."
– What message do you have for young scientists
and researchers dreaming of making a change in the field of medicine?
"My message to them, from the heart:
Don’t wait for recognition—create it yourself, step by step,
with true knowledge, long patience, and unshakable ethics, no matter the
pressure.
Scientific research is not a privilege reserved for one group
or nationality. It’s not exclusive to any country, institution, or degree.
Whoever holds the idea, the determination, and the sincere intention to serve
humanity—can make a difference.
You may face doubt, dismissal, or even hostility... but these
are not signs of failure; they are signs that you’re getting close to something
that matters.
To young people in particular: today, science doesn’t just
wait in the lab. It needs a sharp mind, capable of connecting disciplines and
pursuing unanswered questions.
You may not carry the title of 'doctor' or 'pharmacist,' or
work at an international center. But if you possess the tools of research and
maintain integrity and respect—your place in the future of change is
assured."