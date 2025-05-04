Iraq's media regulator cracks down: TV host banned

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s media regulator imposed disciplinary measures on a television presenter and suspended a current affairs program for allegedly breaching national broadcast standards.

The Communications and Media Commission announced a three-month suspension for presenter Salam Adel Faleh. During this period, Faleh is prohibited from appearing on television or engaging in any media-related activities.

The decision followed a review of programs featuring Faleh, which included content deemed by the commission as inciting violence and hatred.

The commission also suspended Al-Haq Yoqal, a program aired on the private UTV channel and hosted by journalist Adnan Al-Taie. The April 30 episode was flagged for violations of national broadcasting guidelines.

These actions come amid ongoing concerns over press freedom in Iraq, which remains, according to the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, one of the most challenging environments for journalists globally.